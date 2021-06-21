The Chamber of Deputies analyzes, on this Monday (June 21, 2021), the changes made by the Senate in the MP (Provisional Measure) of the capitalization of Eletrobras.

On Thursday (June 17) the Senate approved the basic text of the measure for the capitalization of the state-owned company. There were 42 votes in favor and 37 against. The 2 highlights presented, excerpts voted separately, were rejected. The proposal expires on June 22nd.

Watch live:

continue reading