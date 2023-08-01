95% of companies approve the standard; claim that the measure helps to attract foreign investment

The CGU (Controladoria Geral da União) promotes this Tuesday (Aug.1.2023) the conference “10 years of Anti-Corruption Law: Balance and new paths”. The event will be held at the Apex Brasil auditorium, in Brasília.

Participating in the event: Augusto Aras, attorney general of the Republic; Carmen Lucia, minister of stf (Federal Court of Justice); Bruno Dantas, president of TCU (Court Union accounts); Jorge Messiah, minister from the AGU (Attorney General of the Union); Vinicius Marques, minister from the CGU; Jorge Viana, president of the Apex; and Adauto Soares, Communication and Information coordinator at Unesco in Brazil.

Watch live:

The anti-corruption law is approved by 95% of companies, according to a survey carried out by Quaest in partnership with Transparência Internacional Brasil.

The survey was carried out with 100 of the 250 largest companies in the country in the period from July 12th to 28th. Here’s the full (6 MB).

Read Roberto Livianu’s article on the anti-corruption law: