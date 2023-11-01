War Israel and HamasAs far as Israel is concerned, Hamas must “die or surrender unconditionally.” “There is no third option,” Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said at a press conference. A large number of countries, aid agencies and United Nations organizations have called for a ceasefire in recent days. Israel says it does not want that for the time being, because that country wants to defeat Hamas.Follow all developments surrounding the conflict in the Middle East in our live blog.