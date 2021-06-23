The decrease in the number of corona infections continued sharply last week. A total of 5714 people tested positive, 36 percent less than a week earlier. Tuesday’s weekly figures make it clear again that the number of hospital admissions is falling sharply. Risk levels in the Netherlands were lowered on Tuesday as the number of corona cases continues to fall. The highest risk level, ‘very serious’, no longer applies anywhere. You can read the latest news about the coronavirus in our live blog. The older posts can be found here.



