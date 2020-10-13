CBI has come into action regarding Hathras incident. After hearing of Hathras incident in Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court on Monday, CBI is reaching to visit the spot. The CBI will try to gather evidence from here. Before the CBI, the police team in Hathras has reached the chance. Police has sealed the scene with barricading.

Please tell that on Saturday, the CBI took over the investigation of the Hathras incident. Till now the CBI has collected papers related to the case from the local police station. Earlier, the SIT constituted by the state government is also being questioned in the case, which got a ten-day extension.

Police personnel deployed at #HathrasIncident site ahead of the Central Bureau of Investigation team’s arrival. pic.twitter.com/1qm4tWcqnU – ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 13, 2020

The challenge will be to solve these seven questions in front of CBI

The SIT has been investigating this case for 12 days. Investigations on all aspects and angles are underway in a fortnight. Every day there is a growing confusion between new revelations and allegations. In these circumstances, it will be the task of solving the seven most important questions before the CBI, on which everyone’s eyes are fixed.

1-What happened on 14 September at 9 am in Bajre’s field

What happened to the victim on the day of the incident? Who carried out the heinous act with a helpless and helpless girl while cutting millet in the field. Who inflicted wounds on his neck and spine. Who was present at that time. All the relatives of the victim were present there. Where were the accused This is the biggest secret from which the curtain has to be removed.

2-Whose relatives are telling the truth. Of the victim or of the accused

In this case, the accused and the victim are blaming each other. The victim side says that the accused have raped the woman and caused deep injuries. On the other hand, the family members of the accused are raising suspicion towards the family of the victim. They say that the accused were still in the village that day. However, CBI has to be veiled by the truth of the family. The whole area is also waiting for this.

3-Where was the location of the accused on the day of the incident

This is most important. The family members of the victim have accused four people, while their relatives are saying that they were either not at the scene or were at work. Here it is very important to find out where the location of the four people was at that time. Along with this, the family of the accused are demanding to find the location of the victim’s brother and family. The CBI hopes to get a lot of answers from this.

4-What is the truth of the victim’s brother and the CDR of the accused

A few days ago, in the leaked CDR, the victim’s brother and the main accused were talked over the phone 104 times in five months. While the brother is saying that he had nothing to do. The question arises as to who used to talk then. There is someone with whom the main accused used to talk. If this secret is revealed, many questions will be answered automatically.

5- Finally, from 14 to 22 September, why did the girl not tell about the rape

This puzzle will also be investigated as to why the woman did not know about the rape after eight days, while outside the Chandpa police station, she talked about a local channel being beaten in a byte. The question arises why the talk of gang rape did not come out for eight days. The victim’s relatives are saying that the girl’s tongue was hurt. The relatives of the accused are saying that the girl was speaking from day one.

What was going on between the victim and the families of the accused?

For the CBI, this is also one of the points of investigation. Was there any rivalry between the two families? According to the villagers, there was some dispute between the two families about five months ago. Villagers are also counting many reasons behind the dispute. The CBI will have an important look at the angle of reprisal. However, the victim’s family denies the rivalry.

7-Was there a conspiracy to incite ethnic riots

The CBI will also investigate whether the entire area was to be set on fire under the cover of this scandal. It will also be seen who visited the village and hospital to meet the girl’s family from 14 to 29 September. Who gave what statements What was the back ground of those who came, because it is also coming out that the matter has been forcefully given political color.