How many skits like this we have seen in these years in which we have been really put to the test (and it’s not over yet). The live cat invades the broadcastwhile the Journaliststreaming from home, tries not to be distracted by the feline, while it is in thehome office. Really a surreal situation, isn’t it?

Sandra Vélez is a journalist and presenter of the Citynoticias news program in Bogotá, Colombia. A scene about her went viral because the cat decided to intervene on live TV via streaming when she was trying to comment on a very important news story.

At that moment there was talk of an ambulance found crammed with cocaine: a truly incredible discovery. Just at that moment the house cat decided to take the stage, becoming with the woman (in spite of him) the protagonist of a comic curtain. Even if the news had nothing to laugh about.

The cat caught Sandra Vélez off guard, who, however, like a good professional, continued her work undeterred, while the cat was willing to steal the show. There woman, however, maintains her position and continues to comment on the news.

Many cat owners in this time of pandemic, lockdowns, restrictions and forced home labor have found themselves in the same scene. Even with other pets and even with children who have often and willingly broken in.

Many cat owners saw her again and complimented her on her cool head.

Who knows if this is the first time that the house cat has decided to work together with his human mother.