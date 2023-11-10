Minister of the STF participates in the 2nd day of an international seminar on democracy in the digital age; watch on Poder360

The 2nd day of the “International Seminar – Democracy and Fundamental Rights in the Digital Era” will feature a lecture by minister of STF (Supreme Federal Court) Cármen Lúcia, who will address the topic “Democracy, elections and the challenges of disinformation”. The event will be broadcast live on channel of Power360 on YouTube, this Friday (Nov 10, 2023), from 9am.

Before the lecture, the evolution of AI (artificial intelligence) and its legal aspects in the country and the challenges of cybersecurity will also be discussed. The program will have other lectures and panels with international experts, such as Alessandro Mantelero, teacher of Turin Polytechnic Instituteand Christoph Burchard, teacher from the University of Frankfurt. Also participating is the senator Eduardo Gomes (PL-TO).

Read the schedule for this Friday (Nov 10, 2023):

9am – Lecture – “The regulation of AI: perspectives and challenges”

9:30 am – Panel 3 – “Technological sovereignty: data, infrastructure and economic development”

Virgilio Almeida, teacher from the UFMG (Federal University of Minas Gerais);

Clara Iglesias Keller, leader research group in Weizenbaum Institute;

Renata Mielli, counselor from CGI.br; It is

Lucas Belli, teacher of CTS (Center for Technology and Society) of FGV (Getúlio Vargas Foundation).

Moderation: Bianca Kremer, research coordinator at Cedisof IDP (Brazilian Institute of Education, Development and Research).

10:30 am – Lecture – “Criminal law and digital automation and regulatory challenges: the case of cybersecurity and beyond”

Christopher Burchard, teacher from the University of Frankfurt.

Moderation: Laura Tresca, counselor from CGI.br.

11am – Panel 4 – “Regulation of artificial intelligence in Brazil: concepts, risks and responsibilities”

12pm – Launch of the IDP AI Core

12:30 p.m. – Closing lecture: “Democracy, elections and the challenges of disinformation”

Carmen Lucia, minister of STF (Federal Court of Justice).

Moderation: Laura Schertel Mendes, teacher of the IDP, and Luiza Mesquita, advisor to the NIC.br (Point BR Information and Coordination Center).

Watch the panels:

On Thursday (9.Nov.2023), the minister from STF Gilmar Mendes participated in the opening of the event. The seminar also featured talks by president of the STF, Luís Roberto Barroso, and the teacher from the University of Frankfurt, Indra Spiecker genant Döhmann, with the theme “Democracy and digitalization: cybersecurity, data protection and disinformation as new challenges”. Another 2 thematic panels were part of the program. Watch in this link.

The International Seminar – Democracy and Fundamental Rights in the Digital Era is organized by the IDP, the Cedis (Center for Law, Internet and Society), from FGV (Fundação Getulio Vargas), CGI.br and EGI (School of Internet Governance in Brazil).