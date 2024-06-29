In serious trouble in Group A due to the defeat against Argentina, Chile is playing for survival in the 2024 Copa América this Saturday against Canada in Orlando with the sole mission of winning, while the ‘Canucks’ can rely on a tie to advance to the quarterfinals.

La Roja was mortally wounded on Tuesday at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford (New Jersey) due to the 1-0 that the Albiceleste, world champion and defending continental title, gave them on the second date, as well as the victory Canadian with the same score over Peru in Kansas City (Kansas).

Both results, plus the poor 0-0 against the Incas in the debut in Arlington (Texas), have Chile on the verge of knockout, and will only find oxygen by adding the three points at the Inter&Co Stadium, the charming home of Orlando City of Major League Soccer (MLS).

But Chile must also have its ears in Miami, where Argentina and Peru will face each other on the same day at the same time, because an eventual victory for those on the red band would leave the definition of the second pass to the quarterfinals at the mercy of the tiebreaker criteria.

