For the first time in almost six years, a Dutchman is again in a final of an ATP tournament this afternoon. Botic van de Zandschulp, the number 40 in the world, will compete in Munich against the 19-year-old Dane Holger Rune, the number 70 in the world. It will be Van de Zandschulp’s first ATP final. Can he crown a super week in Germany today? Follow the duel in our live blog.

Botic of the Sand Scallop* – Holger Rune 0-0

* = Started set with serving