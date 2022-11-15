Grupo Lide (Business Leaders) is holding this Tuesday (15.Nov.2022) the 2nd and last day of the 1st edition of the “Lide Brazil Conference”at the HCNY (Harvard Club of New York) in the United States. The event will be from 10:30 am to 2 pm (Brasilia time). It aims to debate respect for freedom, democracy and the economy of Brazil from 2023.

On this 2nd day of Lide Brazil Conference, the participation of monetary authorities, former presidents of the Central Bank, representatives of professional associations, public and private managers and more than 260 businessmen. The theme of the panel will be “Brazil’s Economy from 2023”.

The 1st day of the debate was held this Monday (14.Nov.2022). The opening was held by the former President of the Republic, Michel Temer (2016-2019) and the panel will be “Brazil and respect for freedom for democracy” contacted with the presence of STF (Supreme Federal Court) ministers. In the 2 days the mediation will be done by the journalist of the Globo Group Merval Pereira.

Here is the schedule of Lide Brazil Conference and the exhibitors on this 2nd day:

2nd day – Panel “Brazil’s Economy from 2023” Roberto Campos Neto, president of the Central Bank; Henrique Meirelles, former finance minister and former BC president; Isaac Sidney, president of Febraban; Joaquim Levy, director of Banco Safra and former finance minister; Pérsio Arida, former president of BNDES and the Central Bank; Rodrigo Garcia, governor of São Paulo; Rubens Ometto, chairman of Cosan’s Board of Directors.



O Lide Brazil Conference – New York is an initiative of Lide with institutional support from BACC (Brazilian-American Chamber of Commerce). BACC is based in New York and is an independent, non-profit organization that aims to stimulate dialogue, trade, investment and cultural ties between Brazil and the United States, between the public and private sectors, as well as to be a facilitator to develop networking between representatives of the productive sector from both countries.

