The president of BC (Central Bank), Roberto Campos Neto, speaks to journalists this Thursday (Dec.15, 2022), in Brasília, about the conduct of monetary policy. Earlier, the Director of Economic Policy, Diogo Abry Guillen, presented the Quarterly Inflation Report.

The BC (Central Bank) said this Thursday (Dec. 15) that the probability of Brazilian inflation staying above the 2023 target is 57%. The monetary authority’s current projections indicate that the annual rate will be 5% next year, above the permitted range of 2.75% to 4.75%.

