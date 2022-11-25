Annual Luncheon for Bank Managers will be held at Casa Charlô; Haddad will replace Lula

The president of BC (Central Bank), Roberto Campos Neto, and the former mayor of São Paulo Fernando Haddad (PT), quoted to be Minister of Finance, participate in the 2022 Annual Lunch of Bank Directors, organized by Febraban (Brazilian Federation of Banks). Haddad will replace president-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) – who is recovering from surgery. At Casa Charlô, in São Paulo.

The event will be broadcast live on the Power360 on Youtube.