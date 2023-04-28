LIVE: Cali vs. Junior, minute by minute

Deportivo Cali receives Junior from Barranquilla at the Palmaseca stadiumwhere the curiosity will undoubtedly be in the reunion between coaches Jorge Luis Pinto and ‘Bolillo’ Gómez, who will try to go for a victory to keep their teams from total failure.

he case of Deportivo Cali is the most delicate, because it is still in crisis and despite the fact that it has risen by adding two consecutive victories in the League, the team led by Jorge Luis Pinto is eliminated and continues to move away from the zone of the relegation, so against Junior he is obliged to continue winning.

As for Junior from Barranquilla, the coach Hernán Darío ‘Bolillo’ Gómez He has managed to raise the level of the shark and they have him close to qualifying for the home runs, since they have already gone six games without defeat and that has helped them to reach the long-awaited area of ​​the eight best.

