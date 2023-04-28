LIVE: Cali vs. Junior, minute by minute

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Jorge Luis Pinto and Hernán Darío Gómez
Archive EL TIEMPO and Dimayor
Jorge Luis Pinto and Hernán Darío Gómez
They face each other in a duel on date 16 of the League.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Deportivo Cali receives Junior from Barranquilla at the Palmaseca stadiumwhere the curiosity will undoubtedly be in the reunion between coaches Jorge Luis Pinto and ‘Bolillo’ Gómez, who will try to go for a victory to keep their teams from total failure.
he case of Deportivo Cali is the most delicate, because it is still in crisis and despite the fact that it has risen by adding two consecutive victories in the League, the team led by Jorge Luis Pinto is eliminated and continues to move away from the zone of the relegation, so against Junior he is obliged to continue winning.
As for Junior from Barranquilla, the coach Hernán Darío ‘Bolillo’ Gómez He has managed to raise the level of the shark and they have him close to qualifying for the home runs, since they have already gone six games without defeat and that has helped them to reach the long-awaited area of the eight best.
SPORTS
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#LIVE #Cali #Junior #minute #minute
Leave a Reply