Empoli: from the Goddess Cambiaghi and Lammers

–

La Dea tries to relaunch a couple of his talents at Empoli. Two reinforcements in attack from Atalanta are expected in the next few hours. It had already been said about Niccolò Cambiaghi, he had been in the crosshairs of the sporting director Pietro Accardi for a few weeks. While the novelty is Sam Lammers. It is the Dutchman, and not the young Tavsan, that Empoli was following. Cambiaghi is the half striker that Empoli was looking for: after leaving the former Di Francesco, the blue club went to the Under 21 team who did very well in the last championship in Pordenone and impressed in the team of coach Nicolato.

