The Minister of Labor, Luiz Marinho, speaks to journalists; watch live on Poder360 YouTube channel

The Ministry of Labor is releasing this Thursday (Mar 9, 2023) data from Caged (General Register of Employed and Unemployed) with the number of formal job vacancies created in January. It is the 1st raised 100% in the government Lula.

The Minister of Labour, Luiz Marinho, gives an interview to journalists. A positive balance of approximately 60,000 vacancies is expected.

