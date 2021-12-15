It looks like we are past the peak of the current corona wave, said outgoing Prime Minister Mark Rutte. But extending the package of measures is still necessary, he says at a corona press conference. The number of infections is still very high, Rutte emphasizes. The hospitals are also still full of corona patients. As a result, regular care has to be postponed. In addition, the new corona variant Omikron creates a lot of uncertainty. “We still don’t know a lot of things about that,” said Rutte. Read all developments regarding the coronavirus in our live blog.

#LIVE #Cabinet #investing #millions #corona #jobs #care #passes #limit #corona #deaths