The millionaire businessman Daniel Noboa took office this Thursday as the new president of Ecuador, replacing the outgoing president Guillermo Lasso in a ceremony that started at 11 in the morning, local time, in the National Assembly building, in Quito.

Self-proclaimed center-left and supported by right-wing forces, The son of banana magnate Álvaro Noboa assumed power at the age of 35 to govern for a short and unusual period of 18 months after Lasso decreed the crusading death of Congress and called for early elections.

The National Assembly (Parliament) building was guarded by a strong police and military contingent since the early hours of the morning. which included snipers posted from the roofs of the Legislature.

A fence was also erected around the parliamentary headquarters of Ecuador, where vehicle traffic was restricted to control from those points access to the chamber only for authorized people.

Noboa was sworn in as head of state in a ceremony attended by the president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, and the vice presidents of Brazil, Geraldo Alckmin, and of Honduras, Renato Florentino Pineda, among other authorities from the region.

New president of Ecuador, Daniel Noboa, at the investiture ceremony.

