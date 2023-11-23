You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The incoming president of Ecuador, Daniel Noboa, accompanied by his wife, Lavinia Valbonesi Acosta, arrives for his inauguration ceremony at the Assembly.
The inauguration ceremony takes place in the National Assembly building, in Quito.
The millionaire businessman Daniel Noboa took office this Thursday as the new president of Ecuador, replacing the outgoing president Guillermo Lasso in a ceremony that started at 11 in the morning, local time, in the National Assembly building, in Quito.
Self-proclaimed center-left and supported by right-wing forces, The son of banana magnate Álvaro Noboa assumed power at the age of 35 to govern for a short and unusual period of 18 months after Lasso decreed the crusading death of Congress and called for early elections.
The National Assembly (Parliament) building was guarded by a strong police and military contingent since the early hours of the morning. which included snipers posted from the roofs of the Legislature.
A fence was also erected around the parliamentary headquarters of Ecuador, where vehicle traffic was restricted to control from those points access to the chamber only for authorized people.
Noboa was sworn in as head of state in a ceremony attended by the president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, and the vice presidents of Brazil, Geraldo Alckmin, and of Honduras, Renato Florentino Pineda, among other authorities from the region.
Noboa gives his first speech as president
Vice President sworn in
Noboa signs possession decree
President Daniel Noboa signed the decree in which he officially assumes the leadership of the State of Ecuador.
Guillermo Lasso leaves the Assembly
After passing the presidential sash to Daniel Noboa, the outgoing president Guillermo Lasso left the National Assembly of Ecuador hand in hand with his wife.
During his departure, applause was heard but also several shouts from congressmen who said: “Lasso never again.”
Noboa swears in as new president
Noboa is sworn in as the new president and receives the presidential sash from the leaders of Congress.
President of the Assembly of Ecuador speaks
Henry Kronfle, president of the National Assembly of Ecuador, began the inauguration ceremony and invited the new president Daniel Noboa to lead Ecuador towards a path of peace. Before the congressman’s speech, the Assembly sang the national anthem of Ecuador.
Possession ceremony begins
The ceremony begins in which businessman Daniel Noboa will take office as the youngest president in history. The outgoing president Guillermo Lasso arrived at the National Assembly, accompanied by his wife.
INTERNATIONAL EDITORIAL
*With agencies
