At Noordeinde Palace and along the route of the royal tour in The Hague, several hundred people will be standing around 10.30 am on Tuesday morning for Budget Day. Most people wear something in orange, some are flamboyantly dressed with large hats or a sweater with buttons of princes and princesses. There are also many students there. Don’t miss anything this Budget Day with our live blog below.

