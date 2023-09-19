The Amsterdam Studio Pax and designer duo Martan have joined forces to create a special outfit for this Budget Day Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren. The outfit consists entirely of: recycled defense materials.
The minister calls it a ‘tribute to all the people who work in Defense’. ,,It is Budget Dayand you still want to something special do,” says Ollongren. “I hope that the whole of the Netherlands sees how important all those people who work at Defense are. These people stand down every day for our safety.”
The dress is made of a beige tablecloth in the color of the shirts army, recycled green rain pants and ropes. Ollongren calls it ‘a nod to the camouflage outfit of the soldiers’.
