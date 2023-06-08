The federal channel offers the major competitive events as well as insights. The next live event is the Serie A final four

The federal Web-TV dedicated entirely to the world of bowls continues to give a real show to all sports enthusiasts. The live streaming project, introduced by the Italian Bocce Federation in July 2022 thanks to the profitable image and communication strategy of the federal president, Marco Giunio De Sanctis and the Federal Council, is proceeding at full speed. In fact, during the viewing of the Italian series championships, majors or the most important events of the season, always visible to all for free, beyond national borders, commercials were broadcast with institutional sponsors, but also promotional ones, precisely to implement the image of the Fib and attract as many enthusiasts as possible.

All live — The 2023 season has already seen several prestigious events: from the direct Super Coppa Nazionale della Raffa to the 70th edition of the Targa d'Oro Città di Alassio (an international appointment for the Volo specialty), passing through the triple appointment which involved, in addition to the Final Four of the men's Serie A of Flight, the finals of the women's championship and the Under 15 championship. And it will continue with the Scudetto finals of Raffa and Petanque. "I am proud of the exponential growth of Federal Web-TV. The numbers show that we have created something important and that few Federations have" commented President De Sanctis. "We have implemented an important regulation, to the maximum extent of our affiliates and members, relating to the rights to disseminate and communicate federal images and the pertinent sporting activity, as well as the related advertising rights, which has already begun to bear fruit . All this to give a real picture of the bowls world and eradicate the cliché of playing for the elderly only. It was, and continues to be, the icing on the cake as regards the image and communication of our federation" concluded the Fib number one.

Where to access — Web-TV can be accessed from a computer using one of the main browsers: the video streaming platform is in fact optimized for the most common browsers currently (such as Chrome, Edge, Safari, etc.) and does not require plug-ins or add-ons to be able to function. Just connect to the website (www.topbocce.live ed) or download the App for free on all smartphones. In addition to the live events section, there will be lots of on-demand content, such as insights, interviews and highlights to stay up to date on all the Federation's disciplines (Raffa, Volo, Petanque, Paralympic Bocce, Paralympic Boccia, Beach Bocce ed). The platform is built with a responsive technology, so as to adapt to all devices. Each video and/or content will be reachable with short links or simply by scanning QR codes, so as to allow even less technological people to easily reach the desired content. Furthermore, the platform is built with all the new languages, html5, java, css, php, which allow for perfect integration and flexibility which will allow content and strategies to be adapted based on the visits and dynamism that the user will make on it.

The calendar — Below is the Fib live TV calendar (until December 2023): Saturday 24 and Sunday 25 June: Men's, women's and youth Final Four Serie A (Raffa); Saturday 1 and Sunday 2 July: Men's, Women's and Youth Series A Final Four (Petanque); Saturday 15 and Sunday 16 July: Italian Ind-Couple U18-U15 Youth Championships (Volo); Sunday 16 July: men's and women's triad/pair international championship (Petanque); Friday 21 and Saturday 22 July: Raffa's Youth European Championship; Saturday 29 and Sunday 30 July: final eight of the Italian U18 championship (Volo); Sunday 10 September: Italian youth championships for men and women (Raffa) and the Italian shooting championships U15-U18 (Volo); Sunday 17 September: Italian championships A, AF Ind., couple, comb (Flight); Sunday 8 October: international championship for quads (Volo) and championships a, af, couple (Petanque); Saturday 14 October: absolute Italian championship Ind. Serie A (Petanque); Sunday 15 October: city cup of Asti (Volo); Sunday 22 October: Raffa and Volo world championships); Sunday 29 October: Italian championships B, CM, BF (Raffa); Sunday 5 November: championship finals 1st, 2nd 3rd M/F + prom. F (Raffa); Sunday 12 November: Italian Paralympic Boccia championships; Saturday 18 and Sunday 19 November: unified absolute Italian championships (Raffa, Volo and Petanque); Friday 24, Saturday 25 and Sunday 26 November: Master of Champions for men and women (Raffa); Saturday 2 and Sunday 3 December: Coppa Italia (Raffa); Sunday 10 December: Coppa Italia (Volo); Friday 15 December: Fib Award.

