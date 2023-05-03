Live broadcast | Zelenskyi arrived for a visit to Helsinki – Live broadcast of the reception ceremonies at 12 o’clock

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi has made few foreign visits since the Russian invasion.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyi has arrived in Finland for a visit. Zelenskyi arrived in Helsinki in the morning, and at 12 o’clock reception ceremonies will be organized for him in front of the Presidential Palace.

At 1 pm Zelenskyi and the president Sauli Niinistö hold a press conference.

Zelenskyi has made few foreign visits since the Russian attack. He has been to the United States, Poland, Great Britain, Brussels and France.

Later on Wednesday, Zelenskyi and Niinistö will also meet the prime ministers of the Nordic countries, who are coming to visit at Niinistö’s invitation. The Prime Minister of Sweden arrives in Helsinki Ulf KristerssonPrime Minister of Norway Jonas Gahr StørePrime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen and the Prime Minister of Iceland Katrín Jakobsdóttir.

The topics of the meeting are security issues, Nordic cooperation and supporting Ukraine.