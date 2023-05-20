Saturday, May 20, 2023
Live broadcast | Zelenskyi arrived at the G7 summit in Japan

May 20, 2023
in World Europe
0
Live broadcast | Zelenskyi arrived at the G7 summit in Japan

In Japan, Zelenskyi will meet, among others, US President Joe Biden.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyi has arrived at the G7 meeting in Japan, say diplomatic sources. The plane carrying Zelensky landed at Hiroshima airport.

In Japan, Zelenskyi will meet, among others, the President of the United States Joe Biden. Initially, Zelensky was said to participate in the meeting via video link.

Zelenskyi arrived in Japan from the Arab League summit in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

