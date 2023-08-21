Monday, August 21, 2023
Live broadcast | What do foreign policy leaders outline to ambassadors? The meeting of diplomats begins, the first to speak is Foreign Minister Valtonen at 9:15

August 21, 2023
in World Europe
Live broadcast | What do foreign policy leaders outline to ambassadors? The meeting of diplomats begins, the first to speak is Foreign Minister Valtonen at 9:15

Policy|Live broadcast

The topic of the annual meeting of ambassadors is the impact of the multipolar new world order and the geoeconomic and technological revolution on Finland and Europe.

Finland the foreign policy leadership and the ambassadors representing Finland in the world will gather on Monday in Helsinki for a three-day meeting of ambassadors. The meeting is held annually.

In connection with the meeting, policy speeches will be heard from the entire leadership of Finland’s foreign policy. HS will show them live.

The foreign minister will speak to the ambassadors on Monday Elina Valtonen (kok), Minister of Foreign Trade and Development Ville Tavio (ps) and the Prime Minister Petteri Orpo (cook). Valtonen’s speech starts at 9:15. Tavio will speak at 11 a.m. and Orpo at 2:30 p.m.

On Tuesday, the president of the republic will address the ambassadors Sauli Niinistö and the Minister of Defense Antti Häkkänen (cook). On Wednesday, the Minister of Education responsible for Nordic cooperation will speak Anna-Maja Henriksson (r).

The topic of this year’s meeting is how the multipolar new world order and the geoeconomic and technological revolution affect the position of Finland and Europe. The meeting also discusses the prerequisites for the EU’s global role.

In terms of the meeting, the new setting is Finland’s recent membership in the military alliance NATO.

