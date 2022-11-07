Live broadcast | “We are on our way to climate hell,” the UN Secretary General declared in Egypt – Marin is scheduled to speak later

The UN climate meeting organized in Egypt lasts two weeks and ends on Sunday, November 18. Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marini is scheduled to speak at around 19:45 Finnish time.

of Egypt At the UN climate conference being held in Sharm el-Sheikh, harsh words have not been spared when talking about the situation on Earth.

One of the first speakers at the event was the UN Secretary General António Guterreswhich warned the public about how serious the climate crisis is becoming.

“Clock is ticking. We are fighting for our lives, and we are losing the battle. Greenhouse gas emissions are increasing, global temperatures continue to rise, and our planet is fast approaching a point that will make climate chaos irreversible,” Guterres said.

“We are on our way to climate hell and our foot is still on the gas.”

Moods under this year’s climate summit have been mostly as ape as Guterres’ speech. The countries of the world seem to have given up of the goal to limit the temperature rise to 1.5 degrees, and the meeting in Egypt is characterized by the atmosphere of an interim meeting.

Many of the world’s most important decision-makers do not attend the meeting. For example, the president of Russia Vladimir Putinthe president of China Xi JinpingPrime Minister of Australia Anthony Albanese and the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi not expected at all.

President of the United States Joe Biden will visit the meeting on Friday after the US congressional elections. The newly elected president of Brazil Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva is also expected to attend

Instead, many of Europe’s decision-makers have either already arrived or are about to arrive. The newly elected Prime Minister of Great Britain Rishi Sunak first announced that he would not arrive, but reversed his decision. Finland is represented at the meeting by the Prime Minister Sanna Marin.

In the meeting that officially started on Sunday, Monday has been the first very busy day, during which representatives of numerous countries will speak in front of a large audience.

The meeting continues for two weeks and ends on November 18. The actual negotiations will take place in the second week of the meeting.

HS shows the Reuters coverage of the climate meeting at the top of this article. There may be interruptions in the transmission.

At the event in the speeches given, serious concern about the worsening situation and hopes that the countries of the world would do even more to control climate change are repeated.

The division of responsibilities between different countries has also come to the fore. For example, the president of the African Union, the president of Senegal Macky Sall said in his speech that the countries that pollute the most should also pay the most for it, in order to get “our planet off the path of the climate crisis”.

Former Vice President of the United States Al Gore on the other hand spoke about the lack of credibility of the countries participating in the meeting. Gore said that the leaders of the countries talk about the importance of the issue and have started to act to prevent climate change, but they are not doing enough.

“There is one option to continue this destructive pattern of behavior. But we also have other options.”

French president Emmanuel Macron said in his own speech on Monday evening that Russia’s attack on Ukraine should not affect the realization of the countries’ climate goals.

Macron also spoke about the sharing of responsibilities and emphasized how rich countries like France must strictly adhere to their goals of reducing their emissions within the agreed schedule.

Similarly, Macron called for “economic solidarity”. He said developed countries must stick to a total of $100 billion in annual aid to lower-income countries to help them adapt to climate change.