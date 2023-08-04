Live broadcast | Trump arrives in Washington to face conspiracy charges – arrested at courthouse

According to the conspiracy charges, Trump tried, among other things, to overturn the result of the 2020 presidential election.

of the United States former president Donald Trump appeared in court on Thursday to answer the new charges, reports the news agency Reuters, among others.

Trump is responding to accusations that he led a vast conspiracy based on lies to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. The chain of events culminated in a violent attack on the US Capitol.

Trump arrived at the courthouse a little before four in the afternoon local time, i.e. around 11 pm Finnish time. He was arrested before the charges were read.

The hearing will take place in Washington, just a kilometer away from the House of Congress, which was attacked by Trump supporters on January 6, 2021.

Special Prosecutor Jack Smith issued a 45-page indictment for the trial on Tuesday. According to the indictment, Trump and his supporters have spread false allegations of election tampering, and pressured state and federal officials to change the results so that the current president Joe Biden the votes would decrease.

Four charges have been brought against Trump. They include conspiracy against the United States, obstruction of justice and obstruction of justice. The most serious charge would result in a maximum of 20 years in prison.

Trump is expected to deny his guilt, the news agency AFP says.

To social media in his published updates, Trump has described the charges as a way to undermine his campaign.

He is a candidate for the Republican Party’s presidential candidate in the 2024 election.

The indictment is Trump’s third in four months. In previous cases, Trump has, among other things, denied that he kept secret documents himself after taking office as president.

The charges in the court hearing starting today are the most serious of the charges Trump has faced.

The next charge could be pending in Georgia, as prosecutors investigate Trump’s attempt to overturn the state’s election results.

Despite his legal entanglements, Trump is leading the race for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

According to polls, Florida’s governor Ron DeSantis is a distant second among Republican voters, many of whom have embraced Trump’s claim that Trump is the victim of a Democratic witch hunt.

Story and title updated 3.8. at 11:10 p.m. Information was added to the story that Trump arrived at the courthouse and was arrested there.