Live broadcast | Trump appeared at a civil trial in New York, called the judge a thug

of the United States of the former president Donald Trump’s public image as a successful businessman may take a hard hit in a civil trial that began in New York on Monday.

For years, Trump has been accused of exaggerating the value of his assets to banks and insurers in order to get better loans and insurance. The lawsuit could deal a devastating blow to the former president’s conglomerate, the Trump Organization.

Arriving at the trial, Trump, in his usual style, called the trial a “sham” and appointed a judge Arthur Engoronia “as a villain”.

Last week, New York judge Engoron already found Trump and his two adult sons in his decision Donald Trump Jr and Eric Trump grossly overstating the value of assets controlled by the Trump Organization by as much as billions of dollars. The decision was a big setback for Trump considering the trial that is about to begin.

“For years, Donald Trump exaggerated the value of his assets to enrich himself and cheat the system,” the New York State Supreme Court official who brought the civil suit against Trump Letitia James said in a statement released Monday.

“No matter how rich and powerful one is, there are no two different laws for people in this country.”

On trial it becomes clear, among other things, what the consequences of fraud are for Trump and his business empire. It is possible that Trump and his companies will be completely removed from the New York real estate market, where he once built his reputation, on the basis of which he eventually worked his way up to the presidency. The trial is estimated to erode the image that Trump has built of himself as a genius real estate mogul.

Professor at Fordham Law School Howard M. Erichson told The New York Times that the judge’s ruling last week already settled the essential question of whether Trump had committed fraud. The details remained to be resolved in the trial.

“But those details are important because they determine what Trump and the Trump Organization are prohibited from doing and what the size of the penalty payment is,” Erichson said.

of Letitia James filed a civil suit demanding a punitive payment of about 250 million dollars and the removal of the Trump family from the management of the Trump Organization. Trump and his grown sons are also required to be banned from doing business in New York state.

Trump has repeatedly rejected the accusations and claimed that he has done nothing wrong. He has called the dark-skinned James a racist and the trial judge Engoron insane.

Time has been reserved for the trial until well into December, but it may actually end earlier. Dozens of witnesses are known, in addition to Trump and his children, including the Trump Organization’s long-time financial director Allen H. Weisselberg.

Of the judge due to the decision, the Trump Organization’s business licenses, which have been used by the group to operate in some of its properties located in New York state, were revoked. It is still unclear how the decisions will be implemented in practice.

Professor of Business Law at the University of Michigan Will Thomas told news agency AFP that Engoroni’s decision could be a significant setback for Trump’s chances of doing business in the state in the future.

Trump may also lose control of even his most prominent flagship properties, such as Trump Tower in Manhattan. The lawsuit filed by James accuses Trump of exaggerating the value and size of the penthouse in that skyscraper.

Trump had estimated the size of his apartment to be three times the actual size, which according to Judge Engoron could not be an accident.

“A deviation of this size in the assessment that someone working in the real estate industry makes of an apartment that has served as his own home for decades can be nothing more than fraud,” Engoron said in his decision.

According to Trump’s estimates, the value of the three-story penthouse would be $327 million. According to James, no New York apartment has ever sold for anything close to that high price.

The value of the former president’s mansion in Mar-a-Lago, Florida had also been greatly exaggerated.

Trump is the overwhelming frontrunner for the Republican presidential nomination in next year’s election. He has a lead of dozens of percentage points in the polls over his closest challengers, and the lawsuits have not seemed to have a major impact on his support.

Trump’s campaign has even tried to turn the charges in favor of the former president and painted a picture where the charges are part of a political manhunt.

The New York civil trial is unrelated to the four criminal trials in which Trump is on the docket.

He is facing federal charges in Washington of trying to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, and his trial is set to begin in March. On the other hand, in May, a trial will begin in Florida in a federal case where Trump is accused of unauthorized possession of secret documents.

In addition, two state-level criminal charges have been brought against Trump: in New York, he is accused of paying bribes to a porn actress to Stormy Daniels under the 2016 presidential election, and in Georgia, his charges are related to interference in the counting of votes in the 2020 presidential election.

Criminal charges could even land Trump in prison.