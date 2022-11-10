Live broadcast | There is now a fierce dispute in the government about the Sámi parliamentary law – Marin is pushing the law, Saarikko: “Breaks the rules of the game”

The reform of the Sámi District Act is progressing to the parliament despite the fact that the center opposes it.

Minister of Justice Anna-Maja Henriksson (r) brings the proposal on the reform of the Sámi District Law to the Government Council session today, Thursday. He makes it Prime Minister Sanna Marini (sd) despite the fact that the center of the ruling party opposes the proposal.

Minister of Finance, chairman of the centre Annika Saarikko harshly criticized Marin in his Twitter post.

“The Prime Minister’s way of bringing a dissenting proposal to the Government Council is exceptional. The Prime Minister breaks the established rules of the game. There is no agreement on the Sámi Assembly Act in this form,” he wrote.

According to Saariko, the center will propose leaving the proposal on the table at the Government Council session today.

The other week, Marin for the first time hinted at the possibility of bringing the bill to parliament as a dispute. He then apologized to the Sámi people for the fact that the government has not been able to promote the proposal.

If some centrists in parliament vote against the proposal, its approval may also require the votes of opposition representatives.

Prime Minister Marin will hold a press conference on the matter at 12:05 and the Minister of Justice Anna-Maja Henriksson (r) at 1:30 p.m. We will show both live.

The bill the most controversial part is who is defined as Sámi and who is admitted to the electoral list of Sámi assemblies.

Those registered in the electoral roll have the right to run for office in the Sami assembly elections and to vote in them.

Most recently, in June, Finland received a final decision from the UN Committee on Racial Discrimination for violating the Convention against Racial Discrimination. The decision is related to the Supreme Administrative Court’s decision to allow people on the election list of Sámi wards, contrary to the assessment of the wards’ election board.

What would the reform of the Sami district law change? It would strengthen the Sami people’s right to self-determination.. It would strengthen the Sami people’s right to determine who belongs to the indigenous people The new Sámi Assembly Act would no longer define Sámi, but would only outline the right to vote in Sámi assembly elections. New regulation on considering the rights of the Sami people in the activities of the authorities It would strengthen the authorities’ obligation to negotiate It would make it easier to vote in long-distance Sámi areas See also Latvia | Latvia voted in the parliamentary elections, the door-to-door polls indicate a victory for Prime Minister Kariņš's party

