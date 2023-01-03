Live broadcast | The vote for the Speaker of the US House of Representatives was not decided in the first round for the first time in a hundred years

The position of speaker of the US House of Representatives was voted on on Tuesday in a tense atmosphere. The leading candidate of the Republicans, Kevin McCarthy, did not receive the support of his party, and a second round of voting is expected.

of the United States The 118th House of Representatives opened its session by voting for a new Speaker. For the first time in a hundred years, the voting ended in a situation where no candidate got a majority of the representatives who were present and voted for someone.

Thus, a second round of voting is expected.

The vote was held in a tense atmosphere. The Republicans had won a narrow majority in Congress in the November midterm elections, but the Republican Party was unable to stand united against its leading candidate, elected from California by Kevin McCarthy double cloth.

McCarthy could not walk to the polls confident of victory. He has faced opposition from the ultra-conservative wing of his own party, and McCarthy had not been able to secure the necessary number of votes before the vote

Another candidate from the Republican Party also ran, elected from Arizona Andy Biggs. His involvement was expected to eat into McCarthy’s vocal success.

A total of 19 Republican representatives ultimately voted against McCarthy.

The Democratic candidate was elected from New York Hakeem Jeffries. When nominating the candidate, the Democrats took pleasure in the division of the Republican Party and emphasized several times that the Democratic Party is united and stands unanimously behind their candidate.

The House of Representatives begins its session after the election of a new speaker. Without a president, it cannot start its activities.

Democrats are giving way to the Speaker’s place Nancy Pelosi.