Live broadcast | The US central bank is holding back on monetary policy tightening

The upper limit of the policy interest rate range is set at 4.50 percent.

of the United States the central bank announced on Wednesday that it would tighten monetary policy by 0.50 percentage points. The increase in the policy rate is smaller than the previous four times, when it was raised by 0.75 percentage points.

The decision of the Open Market Committee, which decides on monetary policy, was unanimous. As a result of the decision, the interest rate range is 4.25–4.50 percent. The last time the policy rate was the same was in January 2008.

The central bank will very likely continue to tighten monetary policy at the beginning of next year, because the increase in consumer prices, i.e. inflation, will remain exceptionally strong for even longer.

“Inflation remains high, reflecting supply and demand imbalances resulting from the pandemic, higher food and energy prices, and broader price pressures,” the Open Market Committee states in its statement.

The average estimate of the committee members is that the appropriate upper limit of the policy interest rate range next year would be 5.1 percent. Estimates are not promises, however. In September, the estimate for next year’s interest rate was 4.6 percent.

In November the inflation rate slowed to 7.1 percent, but it is still far from the central bank’s price stability goal. According to it, inflation should be two percent on average over a long period of time.

The fastest rate of inflation was in June this year, when consumer prices rose by 9.1 percent from a year ago.

The tightening of monetary policy usually starts to slow down the rate of inflation after six months and reaches its full effect in a good year.

The central bank also continues to shrink its balance sheet. That means up to $60 billion worth of federal bonds and up to $35 billion worth of mortgage-backed bonds will be taken off the balance sheet each month.

Key ones the reasons for the acceleration of inflation have been supply disruptions in the world economy and high demand, which has been increased by fiscal stimulus. When supply and demand are out of balance, inflation accelerates.

In the United States, the economy is also overheated. The demand for labor is greater than the supply and the economy is operating at the limits of its capacity. In other words, the economy no longer really has room to grow.

Due to the slowdown in economic growth, tightening monetary policy is risky. Due to the increase in the key interest rate, households will reduce their consumption and companies will reduce their investments, because they will not be able to get loans on as favorable terms as before.

Newspaper According to the Financial Times most of the 45 economists polled by it and the University of Chicago believe the United States will sink into recession next year.

The central bank according to a new economic forecast published on Wednesday, the US economy will grow by 0.5 percent next year, 1.6 percent in 2024 and 1.8 percent in 2025. The estimate for next year’s economic growth is 0.7 percentage points weaker than in the previous forecast published in September.

Based on the forecast, inflation will slow to 3.1% next year, 2.5% in 2024 and 2.1% in 2025. According to the central bank, this year inflation will accelerate to 5.6%.