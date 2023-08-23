Live broadcast | The summer meeting of the Greens begins, Sofia Virtra’s speech is live right now

Sofia Virta, chairperson of the Greens, speaks to the party’s parliamentary group and the media on Wednesday in Jyväskylä.

The greens chairman elected in June Sofia Virta will give a line speech at the summer meeting of the party’s parliamentary group in Jyväskylä on Wednesday.

Before Virta’s speech, the chairman of the parliamentary group Atte Harjanne open the meeting.

HS will show both speeches live.