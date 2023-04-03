Monday, April 3, 2023
Live broadcast | The strengthening of bloc politics would not be in Finland's interest, says Daniel Sazonov – HS's election studio is now chewing the result of Uusimaa

April 3, 2023
Policy|Live broadcast

HS’s live election studio will discuss the election results from 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

The election result analysis and evaluation of the consequences will continue in HS.fi’s election studio on Monday.

In the live broadcast, the top politicians of the parties, political experts and journalists of HS will analyze the election results. The guests in the studio, which lasts until 10:30 a.m., include top politicians and others Atte Harjanne, Leena Meri, Nasima Razmyar, Daniel Sazonov mixed Elina Valtonen.

Among the experts, the election result was analyzed by a specialist in security policy Iro Sarkkäpolitical scientist Veikko Isotalo and political editor Unto Hämäläinen.

In addition, the surprise names of the elections are seen in front of the camera.

The broadcast will be hosted by HS’s head of economics and politics Veera Luoma-aho and the editor Brother Pekka Lehtonen.

See also  Leonid Kuravlev was transferred from the hospital to the hospice

We follow the election studio moment by moment. You can read the follow-up here:

