Live broadcast | The state will take on new debt of ten billion next year – Purra tells about next year’s budget proposal

The budget proposal of the Ministry of Finance has been completed. It will be published in its entirety on Monday. Based on that, the entire government’s negotiations will begin at the end of September.

Finland take ten billion in new debt next year, said the finance minister Riikka Purra (ps) on Friday. In the afternoon, he presented the main points of the Ministry of Finance’s budget proposal.

Regarding the big picture of the economy, Purra said that the rise in interest rates is starting to end, but there is no return to zero interest rates. Interest expenses on government debt also continue to grow rapidly.

The situation for households is getting easier and inflation is slowing down.

Ministry of Finance the proposal for next year’s budget was largely completed on Friday. The numbers of the proposal will be specified later. It will be published in its entirety on Monday.

Bite told a news conference on Thursdaythat the budget deficits continue to be large, even though the government is making big cuts.

The Ministry of Finance’s proposal is only the basis for next year’s state budget. Its preparation is progressing so that at the beginning of September, the Ministry of Finance will hold bilateral budget negotiations with other ministries.

After that, the government will discuss the budget proposal in its joint budget meeting on the 19th and 20th. September The government is scheduled to issue its budget proposal in early October.

The budget is finally approved by the parliament.