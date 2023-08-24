Live broadcast | The procession celebrates Ukraine’s Independence Day in the center of Helsinki

The purpose of the United for Ukraine – United for Peace event, which starts at half past seven, is to support peace and show appreciation for Ukraine.

Ukrainian in honor of Independence Day, a sunflower procession is organized, in which anyone who wishes can participate, report The City of Helsinki.

The procession leaves from Kansalaistor towards Helsinki Cathedral at 18:30 today, Thursday. From the statue of the three blacksmiths, the procession proceeds to the Cathedral in silence, letting the flowers and Ukrainian flags speak for themselves, the press release says.

At the end of the procession, the intention is to create a sea of ​​sunflowers on the steps of the Cathedral for the freedom and peace of Ukraine.

HS shows Ilta-Sanomi’s live broadcast from the location.

It is hoped that as many as possible will carry a sunflower, which is the national flower of Ukraine, in the procession. Sunflowers are also distributed to the participants of the procession before the start of the event at Kansalaistor and later at Senatintor, but you are encouraged to bring your own flower.

On Ukraine’s National Day, a year and a half has passed since the start of the Russian invasion.

Processional after Senatintorti, the program includes speeches, choral singing and poetry recitation. Among the speakers will be the current foreign minister Elina Valtonenformer foreign minister Pekka Haavisto and Ambassador of Ukraine Olga Dibrova. The event is hosted by a reporter Baba Lybeck.

The event ends with the ringing of the Cathedral bells and the Ukrainian national anthem.

The event is an event organized by the Association of Helsinki Parishes, the Association of Ukrainians in Finland and Mothersforpeace to show support for Ukraine. The partners of the event are the City of Helsinki and the University of Helsinki.

Gathering at Kansalaistor starting at 6 p.m. and distributing sunflowers from 6:15 p.m. onwards. The procession leaves from Kansalaistor at 18:30 in the direction of the Cathedral. Program at Senatintor from around 19:30.