Wednesday, June 21, 2023
Live broadcast | The presidential vote will have to be repeated – the number of tickets did not match

June 21, 2023
in World Europe
Policy

Perussuomalaiset has nominated Jussi Halla-aho as speaker.

In Parliament had to redo the speaker vote on Wednesday when the number of ballots did not match the number of representatives who voted.

The announcement of the result of the presidential election is therefore delayed.

Will probably become president Jussi Halla-aho (ps), who is his party’s candidate for speaker. In recent decades, the first speaker of the Parliament has become the second largest government party, which in this government is basic Finns.

Coalition proposes a member of parliament as the first deputy speaker Paula Risikkoa and Sdp as second deputy speaker MP Tarja Filatovia.

The other vice-presidential elections will take place in the second plenary session of the day, which starts at 1 p.m. At that time, the parliament’s discussion on the government program also begins.

