Live broadcast | The police are currently towing a car in Helsinki’s Kalasatama

The raising of the sunken car is about to begin in Helsinki’s Kalasatama. A body is suspected to be in the car.

Sunken picking up the car at Helsinki's Kalasatama is about to begin. HS photographer is on site Sami Kero, which follows the withdrawal.

The Helsinki police said on Wednesday that a sunken car containing what is suspected to be a body has been found at the bottom of the sea during a dive.

On Thursday, a crane truck arrived at the scene after 2 p.m. Jykevä’s car backed up to the platform at 14:22. Since then, the preparation for the withdrawal has continued.

The lift had already been prepared for a long time before the lift truck arrived. The police and the Border Guard who were there had thought together about how to do it.

People have gathered nearby to watch the events. There are plenty of people on the outdoor terrace of the adjacent restaurant.

The Helsinki police command center says that when the car is recovered, the police will take it elsewhere for more detailed investigations.

The police point out on the messaging service Twitter that there should be peace of mind and possible respect for the deceased and their relatives.

During the preparations, the diver has gone into the water at least twice. A rubber boat with personnel from the Border Guard has also been there to help.

When the diver entered the water at 1:45 p.m., he was given equipment that looked like lifting lines, and he took a rope under the water. The diver came back from the water before half past three and he didn’t have any more cloths with him, so he must have attached them to the car.

The police cordoned off Sörnäistenlaitur around 11:30 a.m.

The police organized the equipment at the Helsinki Kalasatama pier on Thursday before one o’clock.

A diver took the rope under the water a little before two o’clock.

After several hours of preparation, the car was partially visible above the surface.

According to the report received by the police, the body was found in front of Sörnäistenlaitur, in a car at the bottom of the sea.

Information from Ilta-Sanom according to the report, the car would be the Mini Cooper brand car of the man who disappeared in Vantaa on February 17. The police did not confirm this information to HS.

The police have previously asked for tips about this missing man and his car. The police said at the time that the last sighting of the man was made at Tammisto’s K-Citymarket in Vantaa on Thursday, February 16 at around 9:15 p.m.