Live broadcast | The Parliament organizes a moment of silence in memory of Martti Ahtisaari

Speaker Jussi Halla-aho presents words of remembrance on behalf of the parliament at the session.

Parliament hold a moment of silence at the beginning of the plenary session on Tuesday at 2 pm the president Martti Ahtisaaren in memory of life’s work. HS will show the event live.

Speaker Jussi Halla-aho (ps) presents words of remembrance due to the passing of President Ahtisaari.

Ahtisaari, the tenth president of the Republic of Finland, died on Monday. Ahtisaari, who suffered from dementia in his last years, was 86 years old when he died.

Mourning due to Ahtisaari’s death began immediately on Monday at the Presidential Palace, the State Council Palace and the Finnish Foreign Ministry at Merikasarmi.

Ahtisaari will be laid to rest in a state funeral. The funeral date will be announced later.