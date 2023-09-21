Live broadcast | The opposition was irritated by the “dumbling” of the Disability Services Act, the parliament is discussing the motion

The law will only come into force at the beginning of 2025.

Parliamentary the opposition is dissatisfied with the postponement of the entry into force of the Disability Services Act and demands a new bill for parliament earlier than next fall.

On Thursday evening, the Parliament will discuss postponing the entry into force of the Disability Services Act. The bill aimed at postponement has been processed in parliament with great haste, which crushed the opposition. It accuses the governing parties of running around and running around.

The debate, which decides on the content of the bill, will begin after the parliament’s question hour at around 5 p.m. HS will show it live.

In spring The Disability Services Act enacted in 2023 was originally supposed to enter into force on October 1, i.e. less than two weeks from now, but now its entry into force has been postponed until the beginning of 2025.

The government’s justification for postponing the entry into force is that this way it will be possible to specify the scope of the law and better assess the effects of the law reform on basic and human rights and on the economy of the welfare regions.

When the law was being discussed in the parliament at the end of the last election period, significant changes were made to it. Among other things, the so-called age limit was removed from the law at the request of the Constitutional Law Committee. In the opinion of the current government, this makes it difficult to assess the costs of the law.

“The postponement of the law’s entry into force is due to the fact that its scope of application must be specified so that it can be used especially for the disabled”, Minister of Social Affairs and Health Kaisa Juuso (ps) said.

According to Juuso, the redrafted law is coming to the parliament next fall, which the opposition considered quite late. Sdp’s Joona Räsänen according to the legislative plan talks about March.

“It will be introduced next year and put into effect on January 1, 2025,” Juuso promised.

Social– and the vice-chairman of the health committee Mia Laihon (kok), the Disability Services Act is meant to be a special law, but without the postponement, the risk would have been that it would have become a general law, which would no longer have been targeted only at disabled people. According to Laiho, this could lead to interpretation difficulties in welfare areas and inequality of disabled people in different parts of Finland.

The opposition interprets that the postponement is more about savings. The greens Maria Ohisalon according to the law, changes could have been made without postponing its entry into force.

Chairman of the Social and Health Committee Krista Kiuru (sd) said he was confident that the welfare area would know how to interpret the law.

The situation heated by the fact that now the Constitutional Law Committee required in his own statement the social and health committee to find out whether the legal provisions related to children’s rights could come into force before the beginning of 2025.

Some of the experts consulted by the Social and Health Committee also considered the transfer of entry into force problematic, especially in terms of the realization of children’s rights.

However, with the support of the majority of the ruling parties, the committee decided that the part concerning children cannot be detached to come into force earlier.

This will be fixed with an allocation of around 20 million euros in next year’s budget, which will invest in the rehabilitation of neuropsychological disorders in children and young people through Kela’s discretionary rehabilitation.

The opposition joined to the report of the social and health committee three objections.