Live broadcast | The opposition criticizes the electronic meeting of the parties – Räsänen: “This is not a genuine negotiation situation”

According to HS’s information, the government is planning at least a one-time compensation for consumers due to rising electricity bills.

Parliamentary parties are meeting this afternoon to discuss supporting citizens due to high electricity prices.

HS will show Ilta-Sanomi’s live broadcast of the party representatives’ arrival at the meeting from around 1:45 p.m. We follow the presidents’ comments also in text form moment by moment.

About an hour has been reserved for the joint discussion between the government and the opposition. The chairman of the parliamentary group of the Christian Democrats Päivi Räsänen according to it, it seems that the government has measures ready that the opposition is now hearing about.

“This is not a genuine negotiation situation,” Räsänen said when he went to the meeting.

Also Chairman of Basic Finns Riikka Purra criticized the presettings of the meeting.

“I don’t think that any kind of measures can be agreed upon in this hour,” Purra said before the meeting.

According to him, advance material for the meeting has not been distributed to the opposition. According to Purra, based on the “discussions at the summit”, there would not be a price ceiling model, but some kind of one-time compensation.

Chairman of the parliamentary group of the Coalition Kai Mykkänen expressed his disappointment that the government has not come to an agreement on a price ceiling model. According to him, the prime minister’s party should have woken up to the situation months ago.

Winter the price and adequacy of electricity have become even bigger concerns than before. Concerns about citizens’ well-being deepened in politicians’ speeches last week, and the prime minister’s party Sdp proposed a price ceiling for electricity of less than 20 cents.

The government discussed supporting the citizens with each other over the weekend and on Monday. In the afternoon meeting, the new support model will be discussed among all parliamentary parties.