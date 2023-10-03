Live broadcast | The Nobel Prize in Physics will be awarded today – HS’s live broadcast from Stockholm is underway

Physical The Nobel Prize award will be announced on Tuesday in Stockholm. It is difficult to predict with certainty the award-winning discipline this year.

Last year, a Frenchman who studied the quantum phenomena of light was awarded Alain Aspect, American John Clauser and Austrian Anton Zeilinger. The field of research was predicted to be rewarded in several years. Its applications are related, for example, to the operation of quantum computers.

Last year, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences awarded researchers who developed physical modeling of the Earth’s climate and the theory of complex systems.

In recent years, researchers in astronomy and astrophysics have almost predictably collected prizes for studies of gravitational waves and black holes, among other things.

Medical the award kicked off Nobel Week on Monday. They got it the researchers who developed the corona vaccineHungarian born Katalin Karikó and American Drew Weissman.

The chemistry award will be announced on Wednesday. After that come the awards most familiar to the general public, literature on Thursday and peace on Friday.

On Monday of next week, the recognition called the Nobel of economics will be decided.

The value of the prize this year is 11 million Swedish kronor, or about 950,000 euros. The actual award ceremonies will take place in December.

Alfred Nobel was a Swedish chemist and engineer who became rich with his invention of dynamite. The businessman, who lived between 1833 and 1896, stipulated in his will that four awards of the same size be distributed.

Physics Nobel was the first to mention the prized disciplines.

Nobel did not mention the economics prize in his will. Strictly speaking, it is the Swedish central bank’s prize in memory of Alfred Nobel.