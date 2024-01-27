Saturday, January 27, 2024
Live broadcast | The largest cruise ship in the world, manufactured in Finland, leaves for its maiden voyage from Miami

January 27, 2024
in World Europe


The cruiser was completed at the Turku shipyard at the end of the year, after which it was driven to Miami.

World the largest cruise ship Icon of the Seas starts its maiden cruise from Miami, USA at midnight Finnish time. During its cruise, the ship of the Royal Caribbean International shipping company travels around the Caribbean.

HS will show the news agency Reuters broadcast from the location from around 11 p.m.

Icon of the Sea is 365 meters long and about 50 meters wide. It can accommodate up to 7,600 passengers.

Cruiser was completed at the Turku shipyard at the end of the year, after which it was driven to Miami. The ship directly and indirectly brought more than ten thousand person-years of work to Finland. It is estimated to have cost around two billion euros.

