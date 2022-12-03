Saturday, December 3, 2022
Live broadcast | The Länsimetro extension was opened for passengers – HS will monitor the first day on site from 9 o’clock

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 3, 2022
in World Europe
The extension of Länsimetro, i.e. the metro connection between Matinkylä and Kivenlahti, opened to the public early on Saturday morning.

Today it’s that day. After years of waiting, Länsimetro is ready. On Saturday morning at 4:56, the first orange metro trains with passengers left Espoo’s new terminus Kivenlahti towards Vuosaari.

According to Helsinki Region Transport (HSL), the first departure attracted a lot of people.

Before the train’s departure, the western subway extension was inaugurated in a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The CEO of HSL was cutting the ribbon Mika Nykänenchairman of the board of HSL Matias Pajulathe mayor of Espoo Jukka MäkeläCEO of Länsimetro oy Ville Saksi and CEO of Kaupunkilikenne oy Juha Hakavuori.

Western Metro the construction of the extension, i.e. the track section between Matinkylä and Kivenlahti, started in 2014. There are five new stations in all: Finnoo, Kaitaa, Soukka, Espoonlahti and Kivenlahti.

With the stations on the new track section, the length of the metro line between Helsinki and Espoo is now a handsome 43 kilometers and there are a total of 30 stations.

HS will follow the opening day of the metro extension on site in Helsinki and Espoo from around 9 o’clock. HS’s editor is there Anne Kantola and the photographer Kalle Koponen.

