Live broadcast | The Kultaranta discussions discuss Finland’s activities in a divided world

Sauli Niinistö, who has been in office for the last full year, hosted the event for the first time in 2013.

President Sauli Niinistön the Kultaranta discussions hosted this time talk about the intensifying competition, the dividing world and Finland’s activities in it. Due to the renovation of the president’s summer residence in Naantali, the event scheduled for Sunday and Monday will be exceptionally held at the Presidentinlinna in Helsinki.

HS shows the debates broadcasted by Ilta-Sanomi as a live broadcast from around 17:00 to 19:00. The event starts with a media meeting of about fifteen minutes. The official program will start with Niinistö’s speech at 6 p.m. After that, there will be a discussion about international geopolitical competition, great power politics and Finland’s international position.

For discussions a hundred speakers from different areas of society are scheduled to participate, and the event also includes several public panel discussions.

Monday public issue There are three panel discussions about the Kultaranta debates. In the first of them, the journalists discuss the new era of geopolitics by Jan Andersson led by a minister Jaakko Iloniemiof the think tank-type Industry China office Linda Jakobson and a professor Liisa Laakso from the Nordic Institute for Africa.

In the second discussion, Finland is discussed as a member of the military alliance NATO. The speakers are the head of the political department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Piritta Asunmaauniversity teacher of political studies Tapio Juntunen from the University of Tampere, a lieutenant general working as Finland’s military representative in NATO Kim Ice Sea and lead researcher Matt Pesu From the Foreign Policy Institute. This discussion is moderated by a reporter Annika Damström.

The topic of the last discussion is international technological competition and security. The discussion will be held by an information security expert Mikko HyppönenNordea’s chief economist, who became known as an expert on the Chinese economy Wind Birchchief of staff Saana Nilsson from the protection police and working life professor Valtteri Vuorisalo from the University of Tampere. The discussion is moderated by a journalist Isak Rautio.