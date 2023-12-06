Live broadcast | The Independence Day parade is underway

The Kainuu brigade is responsible for the arrangements for this year’s Independence Day parade. In this article, HS shows IS’s live broadcast from around 11:30. The parade starts at 1 p.m.

The theme of the parade is Defenders of Independent Finland.

The parade day starts with honor shots and flag raising in Linnansaari. The program also includes a wreath-laying ceremony at the Oulu cemetery and a service in the Oulu cathedral.

At 11:35 the parade troops begin to assemble at the Raati stadium, where the parade review will take place at 12 o’clock. The parade starts at 1 p.m.

To the parade a total of approximately 1,300 people from the Army, Navy, Air Force, National Defense Academy and the Border Guard, as well as veteran and national defense organizations will participate.

During the flyovers of the flyover, you can see Army helicopters and Air Force F/A-18 Hornet multirole fighters, as well as Hawk jet training aircraft.

The parade troops are commanded by the Chief of Operations of the Ground Forces, Brigadier General Sami-Antti Takamaa. The Kainuu brigade is responsible for the parade’s arrangements, and the Lapland military band is responsible for the music.