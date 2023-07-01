Live broadcast | The Helsinki Pride parade has started – HS follows the celebrations

The procession left Senatintor at 12 o’clock. HS follows the procession’s journey to Kaivopuisto.

Helsinki The Pride parade fills the streets of the city center on Saturday with participants celebrating the rights of sexual and gender minorities.

Helsingin Sanomat will follow the procession from Senate Square live. Supplier Sandra Korhonen conveys the mood of the place and interviews the participants.

Pride parade left Senatintor at 12 o’clock and arrives at its destination Kaivopuisto from 1 p.m. In Kaivopuisto, the program continues with the park festival.

The procession culminates the Helsinki Pride week, the theme of which this year has been joy and rebellion.