Live broadcast | The Greens expressed a vote of no confidence in Minister Junnila

The extreme right-wing references made by Minister of Economy Vilhelm Junnila became public last week. Junnila’s vote of confidence on Wednesday.

Green presented a vote of no confidence on Tuesday by the Minister of Economic Affairs Vilhelm to Junnila (p.s.). The presentation was made by a member of parliament from the Greens in the plenary session of the parliament Hanna Holopainen.

Holopainen said that Junnila’s “connections with extreme right-wing movements are not a single injury, misunderstanding or bad humor, but frequent, systematic and comradely contact”.

“Even this spring, he has hosted the visit of these stores to the parliament. Minister Junnila’s far-right connections have already aroused dismay in the world. Export promotion of Finnish companies cannot be on the shoulders of a minister with such sympathies,” argued Holopainen.

Parliament will vote on Junnila’s confidence on Wednesday.

Previously on Tuesday, the chairman of the parliamentary group of the Left Alliance Jussi Saramo said that there is “wide distrust” in the parliament towards Junnila.

Chairman of the parliamentary group of fundamental Finns Jani Mäkelä said that Junnila has the full confidence of the parliamentary group behind her. According to Mäkelä, there hasn’t even been a need to discuss the matter in the group.

New the extreme right-wing references previously made by the Minister of Economic Affairs became public last week. Last Thursday, Junnila regretted her actions.

“Over the years, I have tended to play in a way that now, in retrospect, seems silly and childish. I have acted wrongly, and I regret my actions,” Junnila wrote on Facebook.

Junnilan the election number in the 2019 parliamentary elections was 88. This refers to the Heil Hitler greeting in far-right circles. During her election campaign, among other things, Junnila combined her election number with the number 14, which refers to the American neo-Nazi By David Lane to a far-right statement.

According to Yle, Junnila also joked about her election number at Raisio’s local association of basic Finns at the parliamentary election-themed “tupa night” this year.

“This 88, of course, refers to the two letters H, which are not talked about anymore,” joked Junnila, according to Yle, the candidate for parliament Mikko to Kangasojawho had the same number as Junnila four years earlier.

In the 2015 parliamentary elections, Junnila’s campaign slogan was “Kaasua”. In addition, Junnila has saved the image of the campaign ad in question on her website under the name “kaasutus.jpg”.

Junnila also gave a memorial speech at the event of the far-right Nationalist Alliance in 2019. The event was organized to commemorate the terrorist attack in Turku.

“There were hundreds of people there. I gave a speech at the event. It was an event honoring the memory of the victims of the attack, not a demonstration or a political event,” Junnila explains in her Thursday Facebook update.

“I would no longer participate in a similar event if one were organized. In the run-up to the event, according to media reports, activists of the Nordic resistance movement PVL have been agitated.”

Parliamentary there is also a vote of confidence in the entire government on Wednesday.

Last week, the opposition criticized the government for things like social security cuts, tax cuts and immigration policy.