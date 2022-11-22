Live broadcast | The Governor of the Bank of Finland, Olli Rehn, calls for more interest rate hikes – “The outlook for the European economy is bleak”

The Governor of the Bank of Finland, Olli Rehn, will speak to MPs live at 12:20 p.m.

Finland The bank’s CEO Olli Rehnin think that the prospects for the European economy are very good or at least quite dark.

Rehn, who spoke to MPs and the media on Tuesday, said that the Eurozone is in danger of drifting into recession during the winter. Its mildness or depth depends on the direction in which the energy crisis develops.

Energy crisis is the result of Russia’s major invasion of Ukraine at the end of February. The war has been going on for almost nine months. As a result of the energy crisis, inflation in Europe has taken off at a really high gallop.

In October, prices were 10.7 percent higher than a year ago.

“The rise in prices has been exceptionally fast in the euro area,” Rehn said in his speech.

Rehn said that the rise in energy prices explains almost half of total inflation and indirectly a large part of other inflation as well.

“The rising cost of energy has also increased the price of food. The increase in food prices affects all citizens, but especially those with low incomes, in whose case the food bill eats up the lion’s share of the income.”

The Governor of the Bank of Finland said that he understands the demand to raise wages due to rising prices. However, he warned again about the inflationary effects of the wage increase.

“However, the increase in wage costs is transmitted back to consumer prices, and the risk is a cycle of prices and wages that fuels inflation.”

European the central bank (ECB) has tried to curb inflation by tightening its monetary policy.

Interest rates were raised by 0.5 percentage points in July and by 0.75 percentage points in September and October.

Before the increases, the key interest rate was half a percentage point negative. Now the deposit interest paid by the banks to the central bank is 1.5 percent.

In his speech, Rehn said that interest rates will probably be raised even more.

“The policy rates will probably be raised even more. The pace depends on how the economy develops and what kind of information is obtained on the development of inflation. By tightening monetary policy, the aim is to stabilize inflation in the medium term in line with the 2 percent target.”

In his speech, Rehn also reminded that the effects of the energy crisis will not only last the coming winter, but that the coming years will also be difficult.

“This year, gas storages have been filled with a small amount of Russian imports, but next year we won’t even get that amount. As a whole, the long-term direction of European energy policy remains unresolved. Now it is especially important to maintain European unity both in our own policy actions and in relation to the import of Russian energy products,” said Rehn.

of the ECB the tightened monetary policy has also raised market interest rates. For example, Finland’s most popular mortgage reference rate, the 12-month Euribor, has risen by around 3.3 percentage points during the current year. It means noticeable increases in housing costs for Finnish mortgage borrowers when their interest rates are revised.

Rehn estimates that the rise in interest rates will weaken the consumption opportunities of many households. The majority, or about 75 percent, of Finns’ debt is mortgages or housing association loans, Rehn said.

“A rise in interest rates, together with an increase in essential consumer spending and uncertainty in the labor market, can reduce the financial flexibility of households,” Rehn said.

“If debt management becomes more difficult, households may consume less goods and services. The contraction in consumption, on the other hand, is reflected in companies’ desire to employ. This can increase banks’ losses from both corporate and household loans.”

However, he emphasized that at the moment there are no signs of an increase in credit risks, even though housing prices have declined in some places.