Live broadcast | The government presented a proposal for the Sámi Parliamentary Act – Three central ministers voted against it

The government presented the bill to the parliament in disagreement. The extraordinary procedure means that in order to be approved in the parliament, the bill would need the support of the opposition.

State Council on Thursday gave his proposal to the parliament to reform the Sámi District Law, the Minister of Justice Anna-Maja Henriksson (r) told a press conference. The government’s decision was not unanimous, but three central ministers voted against the law.

“Time is running out now, and this important bill must be moved forward,” Henriksson said.

“It’s hard for me to understand why the legislation created to protect the language and culture of a small indigenous people has raised such big contradictions, and the law has not been reformed despite repeated attempts.”

The Sámi District Court Act the reform is about how eligibility for election and voting is defined in Sámi assemblies. The Sámi assemblies are divided on the matter, but the majority is in favor of the proposal prepared by the government.

According to the Ministry of Justice, the goal of the bill is to promote the realization of the Sami people’s right to self-determination. The purpose is also to improve the operating conditions of the Sámi assemblies and self-government regarding the Sámi language and culture.

In the board there has been a fierce dispute about the Sámi assembly law. The Center is against it, but the Prime Minister Sanna Marin (sd) has considered its renewal important.

The board discussed the proposal twice in its session last week, most recently on Sunday. Both times, the center postponed the consideration of the law by asking that it be left on the table.

In the center’s opinion, the reform discriminates against some of those who consider themselves Sámi.

Since the center opposes the bill, in order to advance in the parliament, it would also need opposition MPs to support it.

Chairman of the Greens who supported the reform, Minister of the Environment and Climate Maria Ohisalo also appealed to the opposition on Twitter that its members of parliament would vote in favor of the law.

It is unclear whether the parliament will deal with the law reform at all, as the elections are already in April. Chairman of the Constitutional Law Committee Johanna Ojala-Niemelä (s.d.) said over the weekendthat the law may no longer be dealt with in the committee.

of the UN The Human Rights Committee has criticized Finland for the fact that, based on the current law, the Supreme Administrative Court has allowed persons on the electoral list of the Sámi assemblies, who have been rejected by the Sámi assemblies themselves. The UN Human Rights Committee has recommended that the law be changed so that the Sámi’s right to self-determination as an indigenous people is realized.

Marin’s government is the third government in a row to try to reform the Sámi District Law.

