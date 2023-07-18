Live broadcast | The EU-Latin America summit debates the attitude towards Russia – Orpo in front of the media

The CELAC summit of the EU and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States continues in Brussels on Tuesday. Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo (KOK) is expected to arrive at the meeting around 9:45.

in EU countries and CELAC, the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States, have had great difficulty at their summit in Brussels finding consensus on what they say about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The EU-CELAC summit, which started on Monday, will end on Tuesday afternoon in Brussels. The prime minister will be there from Finland Petteri Orpo (cook).

In the final draft of the meeting seen by HS, there were two more versions of Russia. In CELAC’s version, the meeting “expresses its concern” about the ongoing war in Ukraine and supports an immediate ceasefire aimed at a negotiated, just and lasting peace.

In the EU countries’ version, the meeting condemns the ongoing war in Ukraine and refers to the UN resolution, which requires Russia to withdraw completely and unconditionally from the territory of Ukraine.

The dispute over wording shows that among the countries of Latin America and the Caribbean there are also Russia’s allies, such as Venezuela and Cuba. According to information from the online newspaper Politico, Nicaragua has also opposed the EU’s more judgmental approach to the war in Ukraine.

The summit the purpose is to revive the partnership between the EU and the Latin American and Caribbean region and increase cooperation.

The EU is now trying with all its might to improve its relations with third countries in order to provide a counterforce to China and to gather countries to oppose Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine. It is hoped that the meeting will give momentum to, among other things, the stalled Mercosur trade agreement, which the EU has negotiated with Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay.