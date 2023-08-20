Live broadcast | The bell tower of the railway station is ringing for the first time ever

The bell tower of the main railway station will ring for the first time ever today at 3 pm. HS will show the ringing live.

Helsinki the bell tower of the main train station rang on Sunday for the first time ever architect Eliel Saarinen in honor of. August 20 marks the 150th anniversary of the birth of Saarinen, who designed the building.

The bell tower rings at 3 p.m Tuomas Skopan composed voice fifteen times.

VR project manager Jani Jääskeläinen says that the event has aroused curiosity in many. However, it is not about any hidden, secret church bell, but the sound is realized by a speaker and an amplifier.

“There, a composed sound is played, which is a bit like a bell. The tower itself does not have a church bell that rings. Passengers have not been invited to the station on such a vehicle,” says Jääskeläinen.

Ring is part of the celebration of the anniversary of the main railway station and its partners. The idea started from the desire to celebrate the architect Eliel Saarinen’s birthday in a way that would fit the station and its milieu.

According to Jääskeläinen, the main railway station can be considered Saarinen’s masterpiece. However, in the minds of many, the bell tower is overshadowed by the stone men who decorate the station’s facade, even though the tower is 50 meters high.

“However, it is probably the most famous watch in Finland. I’ve sometimes heard that the time is checked a million times a day, but that’s not certain information.”

The figure could theoretically be possible, as 250,000 people pass around the station every day. Not everyone takes the train, but part of the journey takes the bus, trams or metro.

“The subway station at the railway station is the most popular in Helsinki. 50,000 passengers pass through it a day.”

Jääskeläinen also says that if the clocks in the tower start showing the wrong time for one reason or another, the feedback from people is almost immediate.

Central railway station was completed and commissioned in 1919. According to Jääskeläinen, in 2019 the clock tower was lit up green in honor of the station’s centenary.

HS shows the ringing of the bell tower live.