Live broadcast | Sweden will soon officially become a member of NATO, live broadcast from Washington around 6 p.m

A flag-raising ceremony celebrating the new country's membership is scheduled to be held at the headquarters of the military alliance in Brussels on Monday.

from Sweden will soon officially become a member of NATO. Prime Minister of Sweden Ulf Kristersson is visiting Washington, and the Swedish Broadcasting Corporation SVT says he signed the accession document.

Sweden will officially become a full member of NATO on Thursday after six o'clock Finnish time, when Kristersson hands Sweden's accession document to the US Secretary of State To Antony Blinken.

HS will show a live broadcast of the meeting between Blinken and Kristersson at around 18:00.

Previously on Thursday, Hungary handed over the ratification documents for Sweden's NATO membership to the US State Department, the Swedish government said. The matter was reported by SVT and the news agency TT.

After the handover, the last obstacle to Sweden's NATO membership was removed.

The White House previously confirmed that Sweden will officially become the 32nd member of NATO on Thursday. The matter was told by the President of the United States Joe Biden Thursday night's State of the Nation address on the guest list.

“Sweden is a strong democracy with a highly capable armed forces and shares our values ​​and our vision of the world. As a NATO ally, Sweden increases the security of the United States and our allies,” the list says.

Swedish Prime Minister Kristersson has been invited to watch Biden's speech from the seat of honor of the first lady of the United States Jill Biden from the plot.

Kristersson and the Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billström arrived at night Finnish time for a visit to Washington.

Hungarian foreign minister Péter Szijjártó told on Facebook that he arrived in Washington early in the morning Finnish time. He had with him the ratification documents for Sweden's NATO membership. Hungary accepted Sweden's membership as the last NATO member after nearly two years of delay.

“Only a few hours left before Sweden joins NATO,” Szijjártó wrote in his previous update as he left.

The Hungarian parliament approved the ratification of Sweden's membership as the last NATO country on February 26, and the new president Tamás Sulyok signed the document on the first day of work on Tuesday.

Also the Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orbán has arrived in Washington, he said on his Instagram account. Among other things of The New York Times according to Orbán will meet with the likely Republican presidential candidate this week Donald Trump's in Florida.

Correction on March 7, 2024 at 11:17: Blinken and Kristersson's meeting is after six Finnish time, not after nine in the evening as was erroneously stated earlier.